When Tim Brady, the owner of Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg, reached out to Tom Sullivan last week about starting a food bank for restaurant industry workers in Richmond, he didn’t hesitate.
“We said yes immediately,” said Sullivan, owner of Ardent Craft Ales in Scott’s Addition.
Ardent had already started a beer delivery and curbside pickup to offset the evaporation of revenue from closing down the taproom, which meant it had the space to distribute food product to restaurant industry workers impacted by the coronavirus.
As cities gradually shut down, they’ve taken restaurants along with them, forcing dining rooms to cease operations and limit business to takeout or delivery. The furloughing or laying off of staff continues to happen, and the U.S. Department of Labor, which reported unemployment claims reached a record 6.6 million this week, said the restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit.
Ardent’s revenue is down almost 60 percent.
“Nobody was prepared for this, least of all the restaurant industry. People lost their jobs with very little notice and no plan,” Sullivan said. “These are our friends, colleagues and customers. We’re going to do everything we can for them.”
As long as people continue donating, the pantry will keep rolling, said Sullivan. Right now, they’re relying on the generosity of wholesalers and suppliers.
The partnership with Sysco, who also supported Pale Fire Brewing in its free food bank in Harrisonburg, unraveled from there, with the Harrisonburg-based company taking an almost daily two hour trip to Richmond to deliver 4,570 pounds, or 270 cases, of food such as bananas, mac n’ cheese, eggs and beef bacon. Scott Pritchett, a District Sales Manager for Sysco, said with places such as hospitals, universities, hotels and restaurants closing, the food distribution company had food overstock that would perish unless used.
“Sysco has never done this before,” Pritchett said. “To be able to give back to those people that have supported us all through the years and have fallen on hard times right now … it warms your heart.”
Pritchett said as the pandemic continues, the product will dwindle down to the point that it’s no longer overstock, which means Sysco won’t be able to make as many donations.
But until then, Pritchett will be at Ardent with his five-man crew in the mornings, unloading palettes of product off the trailer and onto the lift. The recent Thursday drop-off should carry the brewery through the weekend.
Ardent’s latest pickup day on Wednesday had 70 orders, a number Sullivan expects will increase as restaurant industry workers find out about its food bank mission. He’s had bartenders, a server from a local fine-dining establishment and other restaurant folks who have teenage kids and need a bigger order, come in.
“It’s a real cross-section of every type of food service situation you can imagine,” Sullivan said. “And everything in between.”
Restaurant workers who’ve been laid off or had hours reduced are welcome to place orders as needed, said Sullivan, and Ardent updates its inventory daily. The pickup times are 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in Ardent’s taproom on West Leigh Street, where Sullivan said two sides of Richmond will converge: those vying for a four-pack of IPA and others needing the community support, packed into a cardboard box with whatever they might need to get through the week.
