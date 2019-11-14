Starr Hill_Roof Perspective_300dpi PRINT.jpg

Starr Hill Brewery plans to a beer hall and rooftop bar at 3406 W. Leigh St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood in summer 2019. The beer hall will share the building with Tazza Kitchen restaurant.

Starr Hill Brewery's beer hall and rooftop bar in Scott’s Addition will open Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Charlottesville area-based brewery announced the Richmond venture at 3406 W. Leigh St. in February.

The beer hall, which shares a building with Tazza Kitchen restaurant, is over 4,500 square feet, plus a 3,000-square-foot rooftop bar and a 1,000-square-foot deck.

This will be the brewery’s third tasting room in Virginia. It also has locations in Crozet and Roanoke.

The grand opening event will feature live music from NO BS! Brass Band, Erin Lunsford, The Northerners, and Addison Liming Music and food trucks Curry in a Hurry and Taqueria Panchito. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.

The Richmond location focuses on wild ales and will feature a 10-barrel brewing system and five American white oak foeders. Beers brewed on-site as well as Starr Hill staples from Crozet will be among 20 styles of beer offered daily.

“With the new pilot brewery and foeders in Richmond, there will be nearly no limit to our ability to experiment with different styles, including juicy, hazy IPAs, fruited brett sours, rich stouts and delicate pilsners and lagers,” said brewmaster Robbie O’Cain in a statement in February.

This story will be updated.

