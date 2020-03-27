Here's a running list of what local restaurants are open or closed. It will be updated as often as possible, which will be less often on the weekends.
Most places are operating on reduced hours, so check social media sites before heading out.
The Answer Brewpub: Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. for carryout. (6008 W. Broad St.; 282-1248; theanswerbrewpub.com)
Ardent Craft Ales: Offering same-day delivery & taproom curbside pickup. (3200 W. Leigh St.; 359-1605; ardentcraftales.com)
Ashton Creek Vineyard & Events: Curbside pickup for wine, plus individual and family meals. (14501 Jefferson Davis Highway; 896-1586; ashtoncreekvineyard.com)
Basic City Beer Co.: Dailly, 2 to 8 p.m. for cubside and delivery, except Monday, noon to 5 p.m. curbside only. (212 W. Sixth St.; 447-4735; basiccitybeer.com)
Bingo Beer Co.: (2900 W. Broad St.; 386-0290; bingorva.com)
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse : Regular hours, takeout (12010 W. Broad St.; 298-2950; bjsrestaurants.com)
Blue Bee Cider: Current Hours Monday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. (1320 Summit Ave.; 231-0280; bluebeecider.com)
Bryant’s Small Batch Cider: Curbside pickup every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2-5pm. (308 N. Adams St.; bryantscider.com)
Buskey Cider: Curbside pickup and delivery. (2910 W. Leigh St.; 355-0100; buskeycider.com)
Canon & Draw Brewing Co.: To-fo pick up, Thursday and Fridya, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (1529 W. Main St.; 353-0536; canonanddraw.beer)
Castleburg Brewery & Taproom: Open for carryout, Wednesday - Sunday. (1626 Ownby Lane; 353-1256; castleburgbrewery.com)
Center of the Universe Brewing Co.:. Open for takeout. (11293 Air Park Road in Ashland; 368-0299; cotubrewing.com)
Courthouse Creek Cider: Open for carryout. (In Goochland (1581 Maidens Road; 556-1541) and Scott's Addition (3300 W. Broad St.; 543-3157); courthousecreek.com)
Dogtown Brewing Co.:. Open for takeout and delivery. (1209 Hull St.; 724-2337; dogtownbrewingco.com)
Extra Billy's: Open for takeout. (1110 Alverser Drive in Midlothian; 379-8727; extrabillys.com)
Final Gravity Brewing Co.: Open for takeout. (6118 Lakeside Ave.; 264-4808; oggravity.com)
Fine Creek Brewing Co.: Open for takeout. ( (2425 Robert E. Lee Road in Powhatan; 372-9786; finecreekbrewing.com)
Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery: Open for takeout. ( (3445 W. Cary St.; 918-6158; gardengrovebrewing.com)
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: Both locatoins opened for pick up and limited delivery. Scott's Addition (2408-2410 Ownby Lane; 420-2420) and West Creek (820 Sanctuary Trail Drive; 418-3548); hardywood.com)
Intermission Beer Co.:. Open for to go only, Wednesday through Sunday. (10089-A Brook Road in Glen Allen; 585-0405; intermissionbeer.com)
Isley Brewing Co.: Open for pickup and delivery, daily, 2 to 8 p.m. (1715 Summit Ave.; 716-2132; isleybrewingcompany.com)
Kindred Spirit Brewing: Open for to go and limited delivery. (12830 West Creek Parkway in Goochland; 708-0309; kindredspiritbrewing.com)
Legend Brewing Co.: Open for to go and limited delivery. W. Seventh St.; 232-3446; legendbrewing.com)
Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery:. Goodhland doing to go; Shockoe Bottom location closed. (In Goochland (4100 Knolls Point Drive; 554-5815) and Shockoe (1717 E. Franklin St.; 873-1610); lickingholecreek.com)
Midnight Brewery: Open for to go and curbside delivery. (2410 Granite Ridge Road in Rockville; 719-9150; midnightbrewery.com)
Origin Beer Lab: To go on Saturdays. (106 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland; 299-2389; originbeerlab.com)
Richbrau Brewing Co.: Open for to go and delivery daily, except Tuesday. (5 S. 20th St.; 621-4100; richbraubrewing.com)
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Temorarily closed. (11800 W. Broad St.; 237-1684; rockbottom.com)
Steam Bell Beer Works: Open for to go. (1717 Oak Lake Blvd. in Midlothian; 728-1876; steambell.beer)
Stone Brewing: Open for to go. (4300 Williamsburg Ave.; 489-5902; stonebrewing.com)
Strangeways Brewing: Both locations for to go. (2277-A Dabney Road (303-4336) and 3110 W. Leigh St. (358-2049); strangewaysbrewing.com)
Tabol Brewing Co.: Open for to go Friday through Sunday. (704 Dawn St.; 303-5528; tabolbrewing.com)
Three Notch’d Brewing Co.: Open for to go and delivery. (2930 W. Broad St.; 269-4857; threenotchdbrewing.com)
Trapezium Brewing Co.:. Open for to go. (423 Third St. in Petersburg; 477-8703; trapeziumbrewing.com)
Triple Crossing Brewing Co.: Open for to go and delivery. (In downtown (113 S. Foushee St.) and Fulton (5203 Hatcher St.); 495-1955; triplecrossingbeer.com)
Vasen Brewing Co.: Open for to go and delivery. (3331 W. Moore St.; 588-5678; vasenbrewing.com)
The Veil Brewing Co.: Open for to go and delivery, Tuesday through Sunday. (1301 Roseneath Road; theveilbrewing.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.