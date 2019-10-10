Bingo Beer Co.

Two Richmond breweries received medals at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.

Presented by the Brewers Association, a trade organization representing craft breweries, the Great American Beer Festival is the largest commercial beer competition in the world. The festival took place Oct. 3-5 in Denver.

Bingo Beer Co., which opened in November in Scott's Addition, received a silver medal for its Black Lager in the German-Style Dark Lager. Hardywood West Creek earned a bronze its Pils in the German-Style Pilsener.

Starr Hill, the Crozet-based brewery that has a tasting room in the works in Richmond, was awarded a gold medal for Jomo in the Vienna-Style Lager.

Ten other Virginia breweries were recognized at the festival, including Bluemont's Bear Chase Brewing Co., which won a gold medal for its Oktoberfest and Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, which received a gold medal for its German Pilsner.

Here is the full list of Virginia winners from the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.

Gold

Oktoberfest, Bear Chase Brewing Co., Bluemont  - German-Style Maerzen

German Pilsner, Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria - Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

Jomo, Starr Hill Brewery, Crozet - Vienna-Style Lager

Silver

Shooter McMunn's,  Lost Rhino Brewing Co., Ashburn - Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

Black Lager, Bingo Beer Co., Richmond - German-Style Dark Lager

Leicht, Precarious Beer Project - Beer Hall, Williamsburg - Pro-Am Comp

Bronze

Oyster Jalapeno Porter, Bull Island Brewing Co., Hampton - Chili Beer

O'Dark Thirty, 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co., Fredericksburg - Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

Red Ale, The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton - Extra Special Bitter

Eis Vienne, Devils Backbone Brewing Co. - Basecamp, Roseland - German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock

Festie, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke - German-Style Maerzen

Pils, Hardywood West Creek, Richmond - German-Style Pilsener

Red Molly Irish Red Ale, Pale Fire Brewing Co., Harrisonburg - Irish-Style Red Ale

