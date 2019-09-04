Richmond was named the best craft beer city in the Northeast - and the 9th best in the country by Wanderu, a travel booking site.
"We analyzed the biggest cities in the country and ranked them based on the number of high-quality breweries and craft beer bars per capita, the average price for a pint of craft beer, and each city's BeerAdvocate score," said a spokesman for the company.
According the piece, Richmond is home to 21 "high-quality" breweries, plus 13 high-quality beer bars.
"Richmond, in particular, shines with a wealth of good bars and breweries considering the city’s relatively small size (anchored by The Answer and The Veil)," the piece read.
Orlando, Tampa and Nashville with other cities mentioned with a similar number of breweries. Read the full piece here.
