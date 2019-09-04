20141228_FACES_BUI_KM2

P. Kevin Morley

An Bui, owner of Mekong restaurant and The Answer Brew Pub and Commercial Taphouse, in the brewery which is under construction. His restaurant has won the “best beer bar” award three years in a row. Dec. 19, 2014.

 P. Kevin Morley

Richmond was named the best craft beer city in the Northeast - and the 9th best in the country by Wanderu, a travel booking site.

"We analyzed the biggest cities in the country and ranked them based on the number of high-quality breweries and craft beer bars per capita, the average price for a pint of craft beer, and each city's BeerAdvocate score," said a spokesman for the company.

According the piece, Richmond is home to 21 "high-quality" breweries, plus 13 high-quality beer bars. 

"Richmond, in particular, shines with a wealth of good bars and breweries considering the city’s relatively small size (anchored by The Answer and The Veil)," the piece read.

Orlando, Tampa and Nashville with other cities mentioned with a similar number of breweries. Read the full piece here.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Features and dining editor, deputy web editor and, of course, covering all things Richmond dining news.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription