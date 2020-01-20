ShipLock Brewing at 115 S. 15th St. in Shockoe Bottom is closed. The brewery closed at the of service on Jan. 11.
But the Shockoe closure isn't the end of the road for the brewery, which opened in December 2018.
Co-owner Hani Atallah - who is also a partner in The Annex, District 5, and Southern Railway Taphouse and who co-owned Off the Hookah - said ShipLock Brewing is partnering with Florida-based Holy Mackerel brewing to open a location in Hopewell.
"We’re fortunate to have a great relationship with Canal Crossing building owners, Fulton Hill Properties, since back when we started Off The Hookah (in Lady Byrd Hat). This move is working out well for all involved. They had a great opportunity to sign another tenant for this space. The craft beer market is on the rise in Prince George County. Our merger with Holy Mackerel gives us a fantastic waterfront location on another part of the James, and a great concept for the area," Atallah said.
The new brewery, which will be called Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, is in the works for 700 Jordan Point Road in Hopewell.
Atallah said they new building is on the water and will have more outdoor space.
