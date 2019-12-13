Starr Hill Brewery's beer hall and rooftop bar is now open in Scott’s Addition
The Charlottesville area-based brewery announced the Richmond venture at 3406 W. Leigh St. in February and had planned to open its doors the first weekend in December.
Instead, the 4,500 square feet Scott's Addition opened quietly Thursday (Dec. 12) night after getting the official OK.
The beer hall, which shares a building with Tazza Kitchen restaurant, can accommodate over 450 people in its space, which includes a 1,000-square-foot deck and 3,000-square-foot, partially covered and heated rooftop bar. There's also a stage for live music, which will usually be offered on the weekends.
The Richmond location focuses on wild ales and will feature a 10-barrel brewing system and five American white oak foeders.
"It's the first time we're doing barrel aging-anywhere," said Allie Hochman, general manager of the Richmond brewery. Starr Hill also has locations in Crozet (near Charlottesville) and Roanoke.
Beers brewed on-site as well as Starr Hill staples from Crozet will be among 24 styles of beer offered daily. The Richmond brewery features 24 taps on both levels.
“With the new pilot brewery and foeders in Richmond, there will be nearly no limit to our ability to experiment with different styles, including juicy, hazy IPAs, fruited brett sours, rich stouts and delicate pilsners and lagers,” said brewmaster Robbie O’Cain in a statement in February.
The Richmond location also offers a small retail section with apparel and brews available, plus snacks, such as chips and salsa and pimento cheese. There's also an ordering station for Chop Chop, a Richmond-based restaurant delivery service that specializes in delivery from local eateries.
Starr Hill Richmond is celebrating its grand opening Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and giveaways.
Regular hours are Monday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
