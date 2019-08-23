Richmond-based Belle Isle Moonshine will launch a new brand of Canned Cocktails across Virginia in October. The cocktails will be ready-to-drink beverages made from Belle Isle Moonshine and real and all-natural juices. The 12-ounce cans will be 5 percent alcohol by volume and 110 calories or less.
Cocktail flavors will be released closer to October. Belle Isle began in 2013 and offers a variety of moonshine flavors, including its Black Label and 100 proof moonshine, plus honey habanero, blood orange, cold brew coffee and ruby red grapefruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.