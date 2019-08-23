Belle Isle Skinny Can Renderings TEASER.png
asifsherazi@hotmail.com

Richmond-based Belle Isle Moonshine will launch a new brand of Canned Cocktails across Virginia in October. The cocktails will be ready-to-drink beverages made from Belle Isle Moonshine and  real and all-natural juices. The 12-ounce cans will be 5 percent alcohol by volume and 110 calories or less.

Cocktail flavors will be released closer to October. Belle Isle began in 2013 and offers a variety of moonshine flavors, including its Black Label and 100 proof moonshine, plus honey habanero, blood orange, cold brew coffee and ruby red grapefruit.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription