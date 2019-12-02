20171121_VanWinkleProductsMedia1

Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery makes prized bourbons.

 Virginia ABC

Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is holding its fifth annual lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebrated and award-winning Kentucky bourbon.

The lotteries start Wednesday, Dec. 4 with other lotteries starting other Wednesdays thoroughout the month.

And this year’s there are six separate lotteries with a total of more than two thousands bottles available. Like last year, the Pappy lottery includes the chance to purchase a collection of all five bottles available for the individual lottery (for a mere $1,499.99). The collections features Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23, 20, and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year.

Each of the bottles are also available for individual purchase via the lottery.

ABC launched the lottery system in 2016 year for all its limited-availability products.

Just as with previous lotteries, anyone with a valid Virginia driver’s license who is of legal drinking age can register to win the chance to buy one of the bottles. Each lottery entry form will be available for five days at abc.virginia.gov.

The specific dates for each lottery and the product prices are:

December 4-8 -  Van Winkle Collection Package, $1,499.99 - six collections available

December 11-15 -  Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, $299.99 - 9 bottles available

December 11-15 - Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year Bourbons , $199.99 - 346 bottles available

December 18-22 - Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year, $119.99 - 120 bottles available

December 18-22 - Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon, $79.99 - 1,546 bottles available

December 18-22 - Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbons, $69.99 - 399 bottles available

