Baird Weisleder preps his ingredients for beef ramen before he starts cooking. His mom, Shannon, stands by to advise or help as needed. Finding their way around the kitchen was one of the first things the boys needed to learn.
Baird Weisleder eyed the bowl critically as steam wafted up from its contents: cooked ramen noodles in broth that had been topped with a fried egg, silky bok choy and a hearty chunk of medium-rare N.Y. strip steak. Bright red streaks of drizzled Sriracha finished the dish.
Taking a step back, he declared that this time — his third time making the beef ramen dish — wasn’t nearly as good as the first time he made it a month or so ago after getting the recipe from a popular college chef, Ethanfan69, on the social media site Tik Tok.
Baird, 17, and his brothers, Chase, 14, and Finn, 12, of Richmond’s West End, are among the hundreds of thousands of Virginia school-age students at home as schools across the state closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus.
The Weisleders have decided to cook their way through it.
After the three brothers recently showed an interest in cooking, their mom, Shannon Weisleder, encouraged all of them to get into the kitchen and learn how to cook. She immediately realized, however, that they needed some guidance first in maneuvering their way around an unfamiliar place.
“What they’re realizing is that they’ve never really found their way around the kitchen,” she said, joking that she had to show one of the boys — she’s not naming who — how to turn on the oven. They’re not familiar with the locations of pots and pans, spatulas and ingredients, such as spices and oils.
Oh, and using potholders — that’s a mistake they only made once.
“We’re starting at all different degrees, here,” she said.
Progress, however slow thus far, has been delicious.
When the urge struck for breakfast sandwiches with eggs and bacon earlier this week, they made them. They’ve tried recipes such as Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple Bolognese, but also cookies, a cheesy sausage dip, pizza — plus the beef ramen. When they’re hungry for foods they’d normally get at a restaurant, they now try to cook them. The boys follow chefs on social media, including FLAKEYSALT and Ethanfan69, and print out the recipes they like.
“It’s nice to know they’re using Tik Tok for something productive,” Weisleder quipped.
Local chef Christine Wansleben is the owner of Mise En Place cooking school and works with chef Jenny Tremblay West, who teaches teen cooking classes there. (For anyone looking to support local businesses and get a jump on a cooking experience, Wansleben is offering a buy one-get one deal on cooking classes at Mise En Place.)
Wansleben, of Henrico County, is also a mom to 12-year-old twins. She said by email that cooking with teens should be fun, so let them make foods that they like and that they would make themselves once they know how. One tip: Get everything prepped and ready — the French call it mise en place.
“When cooking, you want to have all of your ingredients chopped, cleaned, measured out and ready to go to make that dish or recipe,” she said.
Kids can relate by thinking about their backpacks. Having them ready to go each night wards off hectic, stressful mornings where maybe you forget to pack your homework or lunch or other essential items.
“It’s a terrible, worrisome feeling to have all day, and it’s the same when you are not ‘prepared’ for your recipe,” she said, “and then something starts to burn.”
To that, she said all cooks should get into the habit of reading the directions first, whether it’s a full recipe or the instructions on the back of a box of macaroni and cheese.
“Not only look at the ingredients of a recipe, but the procedure,” she said. “You don’t want to start sautéing onions before you’ve had a chance to cut up your raw chicken.”
Lastly, don’t expect perfection, she added.
“It’s OK to fail — I probably burn something once a week,” she said, “but it’s the journey, and spending time together, that makes it all so delicious.”
Powhatan County’s Claire Hollingsworth is a former “Chopped Jr.” champion and the founder of Claire’s Cooking Lab. Now a teen (and still cooking), Hollingsworth said by email last week that one of the best things she ever learned was knife skills.
“Knife skills are something I’ve practiced since age 5, and I can say with confidence that they have helped so, so much,” she said. “I started out learning ... on celery and bell peppers then worked up to harder veggies like carrots and potatoes.”
Hollingsworth suggested that cooks utilize acids, such as fresh lemon and lime juices, orange juices and even pickle juices, to brighten recipes. She recommended playing around with popular substitutions for sauces and dips — yogurt and sour cream, for example — in place of mayo.
“The most common mistake made in the kitchen is being afraid to try something new,” she said. But “almost every mistake made in the kitchen can be fixed.”
Back at the Weisleder house, Baird noted that he’d like to learn how to make an Italian classic: chicken Parmesan. Chase joked that finding a recipe for Chick-fil-A sandwiches would curb his visits to the popular fast-food chain.
Weisleder said they bought a panini press so they can make sandwiches.
“I’m really excited that my boys want to learn,” she said. Cooking “is a great skill — we’re taking it one day at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.