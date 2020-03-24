With the school year officially over, in March, there’s no better time to learn to cook.

Kitchen Terms

Learning to cook means knowing how to read a recipe and follow the instructions. Here are some common recipe terms and their definitions.

Dry ingredients: Usually found in baking, these refer to ingredients like flours, sugar, baking soda, salt and spices.

Wet ingredients: Also found mostly in baking, these are the liquid - or wet - ingredients like eggs, oils, soft or melted butter, vinegar, extracts like vanilla, milk or buttermilk, juices, water and more.

Mince, chop or dice: Cut food into various-sized pieces. Sometimes the recipe will dictate the size. For example, dice small generally means smaller than bite-sized pieces, while rough chop means pieces of all shapes and sizes.

Zest: The colored skin of citrus fruits like lemons, limes and oranges is the zest. To zest means to remove that skin, usually with a hand-held zester. Just be careful not to include the white part underneath the skin - that's the pith, and its bitter.

Grate or shred: This involves using a box grater or a food processor to cut food into small, same-size pieces. You can use a box grater with cheese when making sauces or pizza, or carrots for carrot cake. Use the food processor to shred onions and other vegetables when making stir-frys.

Whisk: Mix ingredients with this useful piece of kitchen equipment until your sauces/cake batters are smooth.

Combine: This means to mix the ingredients together in your bowl or skillet, and can be done a number of ways, depending on what you're making: use your hands for things like meatloaf; an electric hand-held mixer for cookie dough; a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula for pasta salads and dips.