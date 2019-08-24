It’s a tell-all book.
No, not about a high-profile movie or sports celebrity. It is about the wine world by a high-profile oenophile, and it tells all, or almost all, of what you would want to know about wine tasting.
First published in 1968, this commemorative edition of “Wine Tasting” by Michael Broadbent belongs on your bookshelf.
The basic message in the current edition of “Wine Tasting” is the same as it was 50 years ago. Now, it also includes Broadbent’s approach to his original work, his own forewards to earlier editions, tributes from high-profile experts, such as Jancis Robinson and Steven Spurrier, and updated regional and vintage information.
But the meat of the text is where Broadbent’s wine expertise shines through and stamps this book as a great tool for the beginner or the expert. In easy-to-follow points, he takes you through the many reasons to taste, when to taste and how to taste.
Did you ever want to have a wine tasting but were afraid you couldn’t pull it off? Broadbent goes into such great and relevant detail about how to organize a tasting that you’ll want to have one tomorrow.
Rare and fine wines were Broadbent’s concentration as the head of the wine department for the Christie’s auction house in London, but his message in “Wine Tasting” is one for all.
“Wine Tasting” is available locally at Barrel Thief, J. Emerson, Fountain Bookstore and Mongrel ($29).
