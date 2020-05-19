Another Richmond restaurant appears to have gone out of business during the coronavirus pandemic.
After 17 years in Richmond, Morton's Steakhouse in Shockoe Slip is permanently closed, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
The Morton's website only lists Arlington and Reston as Virginia locations.
The Richmond location opened in February 2003 at 111 Virginia Street near the Canal Walk. At the time, the restaurant's general manager Sheri Bennington said Morton's chose Richmond because of its convention business and the number of large corporations based in the region.
Other Richmond-area restaurants that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic include Brio Tuscan Grille at Stony Point Fashion Park, O’Charley’s on Forest Hill Avenue, Billy Jack’s Shack in Shockoe Slip, Tijuana Flats at Willow Lawn, and Fox & Hound on Robious Road.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
