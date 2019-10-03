R0926_WKD_DINE4

23rd & Main Kitchen & Taproom.

23rd & Main Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu

23rd & Main - 2302 E. Main St., (804) 788-7077

New American restaurant in Shockoe Bottom

Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Choose one from each course.

First Course:

Smoked Tomato Basil Soup

Parmesan Honey Truffle Fries

Crispy Brussels Sprouts w/ 10 Spice and Tzatziki

Vineyard Salad w/ Grapes, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Apple, and Cranberries

House Smoked Salmon Toast, Sub Rosa Rye, Avocado, Pickled Onion

Second Course:

Fried Chicken and Grits with Hot Honey

Fall Harvest Pizza: Butternut Squash, Red Onion, Sage, Goat Cheese, Proscuitto

Honey Glazed Salmon with Teriyaki, Brown Rice, Asparagus

Stuffed Avocado, 10 Spice Chick Peas, Brown Rice, Crispy Quinoa, Romesco

Third Course:

Bourbon Chocolate Bread Pudding

Smores “Brulee”: Chocolate Custard, Graham Crust, Burnt Marshmallow

5 Spice Apple Crisp

