23rd & Main Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
23rd & Main - 2302 E. Main St., (804) 788-7077
New American restaurant in Shockoe Bottom
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
First Course:
Smoked Tomato Basil Soup
Parmesan Honey Truffle Fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts w/ 10 Spice and Tzatziki
Vineyard Salad w/ Grapes, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Apple, and Cranberries
House Smoked Salmon Toast, Sub Rosa Rye, Avocado, Pickled Onion
Second Course:
Fried Chicken and Grits with Hot Honey
Fall Harvest Pizza: Butternut Squash, Red Onion, Sage, Goat Cheese, Proscuitto
Honey Glazed Salmon with Teriyaki, Brown Rice, Asparagus
Stuffed Avocado, 10 Spice Chick Peas, Brown Rice, Crispy Quinoa, Romesco
Third Course:
Bourbon Chocolate Bread Pudding
Smores “Brulee”: Chocolate Custard, Graham Crust, Burnt Marshmallow
5 Spice Apple Crisp
