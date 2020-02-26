I’ve never been one to jump on the latest fad diet. That being said, last month I felt as if I needed a change, something to jump-start those healthy vibes, because while we all know what we’re supposed to do, the reality is that we slip.
Good nutrition isn’t rocket science: French fries are bad, broccoli is good and sugar can be found in just about anything from ketchup to seasonings. Eat too much of the bad stuff and you feel terrible and your body doesn’t work properly.
So I decided to try out keto — the high-fat, low-carb program that cuts out all sorts of sugar. You can eat meat and seafood, eggs, avocados, nuts, and dairy products, such as cheese, heavy cream and butter. You also can eat lots of fresh vegetables.
Oddly, pork rinds are allowed, too, though I find them gross. I think I’d rather gnaw on my dog’s rawhide bones. Both smell the same.
What’s out is everything else — sugar and sweets, grains and beans, processed foods, carbohydrate-heavy starches such as rice and pasta, bread, some vegetables that grow underground (in other words, the fun ones — carrots, potatoes and sweet potatoes), plus most fruit. Loading your diet with mostly fats — and almost no carbs — means your body starts using that fat to burn energy because that’s all that’s left. It’s called ketosis. See, there’s science and everything.
For me, I simply wanted to feel a little better, maybe lose a few pounds, but still cook and eat real food.
To be clear, I went into this loosely. I did not consult a doctor. Rather, I did what lots of people do these days — I downloaded an app and simply asked other people because just about every other person I know has either done keto themselves or knows someone who has.
Spoiler alert: Despite my enthusiasm, I didn’t make it very long.
There are good and bad elements to keto, some that I still maintain. Here’s my experience in a nutshell.
Pro: If you like to cook, you’re in luck. Ever heard of perimeter shopping, which is basically sticking to the perimeter of the grocery store when you shop and avoiding the center aisles? Doing so means you’re buying fresh foods, and eliminating processed items and things you don’t need from the middle of the store.
Keto thrives on fresh stuff. In my house, we eat a lot of vegetables anyway, so this part was easy. We’re used to having beef and chicken and seafood, as well as mushrooms and peppers and other vegetables. In fact, some of my favorites are red cabbage and cauliflower, which I turned to often in a variety of ways for the keto diet. You’re allowed things like butter and cream, which are the start for many sauces that can turn a boring meal into a great one. Sour cream, for example, mixed with cumin and paprika was a tasty topping for red cabbage “steaks.”
Salads weren’t wimpy or boring thanks to the allowances of bacon, pepperoni, cheeses, crunchy nuts and hard-boiled eggs. I was also able to eat tuna (and chicken) salads again because I could add mayo, an ingredient I often try to avoid.
Con: Keto requires planning, which I’m not used to doing. Much of what I ate had to be prepared, which meant fewer options for grabbing something on the go or quick dinners. Before, I could turn to everyone’s favorite quick-meal staple — pasta — but that was now off-limits. Chopping fresh vegetables and cooking them takes time, particularly if, like me, you’re not a fan of eating them raw. No more grabbing a banana or oatmeal for breakfast — both are off-limits. I had to think ahead if I needed something in the morning that wasn’t an egg or an avocado or string cheese.
While I enjoy cooking, I often found that there was little I could reach for in a pinch. Also, it was a challenge as a habitual snacker. I found myself eating the same things every day, which got boring.
Pro: I’m a baker at heart, and while I couldn’t eat the sugary stuff I usually make, I was happy to see that there are many substitutes out there that afforded me the opportunity to satisfy my sweet teeth. Yes, I said sweet teeth. All of them.
I made blueberry muffins and peanut butter cookies regularly. Blueberries are one of the few fruits allowed in moderation, and peanut butter, well, let’s just say it saved me more times than I can count — in cookies, whipped mousse and plain old spoonfuls. I subbed almond flour for wheat flour. Sugar substitutes come in granulated, brown and powdered varieties, just like regular sugar. I even found chocolate chips made with stevia.
Cheesecake lovers, rejoice. Subbing a sugar alternative is all you need to do, since cheesecake is little more than cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Make the crust with crushed nuts and a little butter instead of crushed cookies and you’re all set. That was a bright spot.
However, don’t expect all keto baked goods to be exactly like their regular counterparts. Almond flour tends to produce drier items than wheat flours, so make sure you have some moisture in your recipes. But they certainly do the job when you’re feeling deprived.
Con: Substitutes are expensive.
In fact, relatively speaking, keto isn’t cheap. Buying fresh vegetables and meats and more of them — plus all of the baking substitutes — adds up quickly. As someone who tends to go for generic brands, with some exceptions, the nearly $6 I spent for 12 ounces of granulated sugar substitute nearly made my wallet cry. I enjoyed those muffins, but still.
Overall, my initial week went pretty well. I lost a pound or two and generally felt pretty good. I noticed that the less I ate sugary foods, the less I wanted them. But the planning and prep time were a challenge as time wore on, particularly on weeknights when I would arrive home hungry and look for something quick and had nothing prepared. I’m not sure I’ve ever said this in my life, but after awhile, I wanted more than cheese, which tended to be my go-to in a pinch.
Keto works for many people, and it’s easy to see why. Sugar lurks everywhere, and we all need to be putting more healthful, fresh foods into our bodies. While it was hard for me to sustain keto in its entirety, I can say I’m trying to stick with the good parts. More perimeter shopping, less from the center aisles, and I might keep the sugar substitutes around for those times when I need a cupcake.
Like, tomorrow.
