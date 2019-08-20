Labor Day is considered the last big grilling holiday of the season. All summer, you’ve been tossing burgers, brats and big juicy steaks on the grill, but now September is almost here and the kiddos are headed back to school.
In honor of the upcoming holiday weekend, we present a couple of recipes for the unofficial end of grilling season. The ingredients celebrate some of summer’s best: peaches and tomatoes. Chicken breasts are paired with peaches, and beef kebabs get a spicy kick from fresh tomato salsa.
These are perfect outdoor party foods and easy to put together, leaving you time to enjoy summer’s last hurrah and your guests.
———
GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH PEACHES
Serves: 6 / Preparation time: 15 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes
6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, split in half
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
6 ripe, firm peaches or nectarines, washed, cut in half, pit removed
2 large sweet onions, peeled, cut into 1/4-inch thick rings
4 tablespoons orange juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus 6 sprigs for garnish
Salt to taste
Place chicken breasts in a large mixing bowl. Combine the balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, salt and pepper and pour over chicken. Turn pieces of chicken to coat thoroughly with marinade. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Turn chicken several times.
Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium-high heat. Toss peaches and onion rings with orange juice, olive oil and rosemary. Season with salt to taste.
Remove chicken from marinade and grill about 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Grill peaches and onions until tender and slightly charred. Serve chicken with peach halves and generously top with grilled onions. Garnish each portion with a fresh rosemary sprig.
Adapted from Whole Foods Market at Cranbrook Village, Ann Arbor, Mich.
282 calories (23% from fat), 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 24 g carbohydrate, 31 g protein, 174 mg sodium, 78 mg cholesterol, 46 mg calcium, 3 gr fiber.
SANTA MARIA-STYLE TRI-TIP KEBABS
This recipe is inspired by the food of the Santa Maria Valley in Southern California.
Serves: 6 / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes
1 3/4 pounds of tri-tip steaks or tri-tip roast
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon favorite chili powder or to taste, optional
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Wooden skewers soaked in water
1 sweet onion, cut into chunks
Favorite bell peppers cut into pieces or mini red bell peppers
Santa Maria-Style Salsa (see cook’s note)
Cut the tri-tip into 1 1/2-inch even chunks. Place in a bowl.
In a separate bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, garlic salt and chili powder. Sprinkle over the meat and toss so the seasoning evenly coats the meat chunks. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour to let flavors meld.
Preheat the grill to medium-high.
Thread the meat on wooden skewers alternating with pieces of onion and bell peppers.
Oil the grill grates.
Cook the kebabs until nicely seared on all sides, turning each one every 2-3 minutes. Remove from the grill. Let stand a few minutes before serving. If desired, serve with the salsa and a tossed green salad.
The traditional accompaniments are pinquito beans, fresh salsa, tossed green salad and grilled French bread dipped in sweet melted butter.
Cook’s note: Here’s how to make a Santa Maria-style salsa. In a medium bowl, combine 3 chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup finely chopped celery, 1/2 cup chopped green onions, 1/2 cup finely chopped California green chiles, 2 heaping tablespoons chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, dash of Worcestershire sauce, pinch of garlic salt, pinch of dried crushed oregano and a few drops of your favorite hot red pepper sauce. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Makes about 3 1/2 cups.
