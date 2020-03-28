Money-saving tips for buying groceries

Before you go

• Join rewards programs if the stores offer it. Cut coupons, and know that some stores (including Publix and Walmart) will accept competitors' coupons.

• Make a list of what you need based on your inventory so you're not spending money on items you already have.

• Make a budget. Then take a calculator to the store with you, or use the one on your cellphone to add up your items as you go.

• Leave bad influences at home - that's kids, spouses who splurge, or anyone else who'll blow your budget.

• Meal prep if you can, and make your grocery list accordingly. If thinking about meals a week in advance seems daunting, scale back and simply think about two or three days' worth. If you find it's helpful, you can work your way up to a week or even longer.

When you get to the store

• Buy whole fruits and vegetables and cut them yourself later rather than buying pre-cut selections, which are priced for convenience. The same goes for salads - buy the ingredients and make your own rather than buying bagged salads.

• Opt for generic brands when possible, and know that they're often located on the top and bottom shelves. Pricey name brands are typically at eye level in the middle shelves.

• Don't buy items in the checkout line.

• Buy a water filter and use tap water rather than bottled water. (While you're at it, use this time to cut out sodas and other sugary drinks, too.)

• Some deli cheeses, such as mozzarella and havarti, can be also be found in the cheese/dairy section - and they're cheaper.

• If you use K-cups, buy a reuseable K-cup and use ground coffee instead.

• Eat with the seasons - produce is often cheaper when it's in season.

• Buy dried beans and rice, which are typically cheaper than canned and instant varieties.

Other tips

• Designate one or two days a week as meatless to cut down on the need to buy meats.

• Make a big batch of soup or chili once a week. Soups are filling, and they can feed a lot of people. (You can always add a simple salad or cheese toast for those who need more substance.)

• Save - and eat - your leftovers.

• Track your expenses.