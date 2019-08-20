One of the produce section’s shining joys of summer gets its due in “The Peach Truck Cookbook,” which came out in June.
The book tells the story of Jessica and Stephen Rose, a Nashville couple who built a booming business selling Georgia-raised peaches off the back of a 1964 Jeep Gladiator.
After developing a rabid following — intensely juicy, deeply flavorful peaches will do that — the Roses extended their marketing efforts to other cities. Seven years after making their first sale, the couple’s passion for peaches comes through in this gotta-have cookbook, which features 100 recipes that fully exploit the stone fruit’s wide range of attributes.
LEMON PEACH POUND CAKE
Serves 16.
Note: Chop the peaches finely for optimal distribution throughout the loaf. From “The Peach Truck Cookbook,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose.
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for pans
1 3/4 cups flour, plus more for pans
1/2 cup coarse yellow cornmeal
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon zest
4 eggs, at room temperature
2 cups chopped fresh peaches (about 2 medium peaches)
2 cups powdered sugar, plus more if needed
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more if needed
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 (4- by 8-inch) loaf pans with butter, dust them with flour, and tap out any excess flour.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt, and reserve.
In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, milk and vanilla extract, and reserve.
In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, beat 1 cup butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add lemon zest and beat until well incorporated. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.
Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating with the milk mixture and scraping down sides of bowl frequently. Beat the batter for a final 30 to 60 seconds, until it is thoroughly combined. Fold in the peaches.
Divide the batter evenly between the 2 pans. Bake until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven and transfer pans to a wire rack to cool for 1 hour. Remove cakes from pans.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and lemon juice, adding more sugar and/or juice as needed to adjust the consistency. Pour the glaze over the top of the cakes and let set before slicing and serving.
Nutrition information per each of 16 slices: 330 calories, 13 g fat, 320 mg sodium, 50 g carbohydrates, 8 g saturated fat, 33 mg total sugars, 4 g protein, 80 mg cholesterol, 1 g dietary fiber
Diabetic exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 1/2 carb, 2 1/2 fat.
STONE FRUIT CROSTINI
Makes about 16 crostini.
Note: “Cherries are our favorite accompaniment, but any mix of stone fruits will do,” write the authors of “The Peach Truck Cookbook.”
1 baguette
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for garnish
1 tablespoon chopped shallot
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons freshly chopped thyme, plus thyme leaves for garnish
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 cups chopped stone fruits (such as peaches, plums, nectarines or cherries, use a mix of whatever you have on hand)
8 ounces burrata cheese, at room temperature
Flaky sea salt
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Slice the baguette crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place the baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake until toasted, about 10 minutes, flipping the baguette slices halfway through baking. Remove from oven.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the shallot, vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons thyme, kosher salt and pepper. Add the stone fruits and toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Smear the burrata on the baguette slices. Top with the fruit mixture, evenly dividing among crostini. Drizzle with additional olive oil, sprinkle with thyme leaves and sea salt, and serve.
Nutrition information per each of 16 crostini: 95 calories, 6 g fat, 165 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrates, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg total sugars, 4 g protein, 7 mg cholesterol, 1 g dietary fiber
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 carb, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fat.
