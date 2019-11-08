GWARbar in Richmond

GWARbar - Richmond's rockin' Jackson Ward restaurant from restaurateur Travis Croxton and legendary metal band GWAR - has been named one of top sellers of cans of PBR in the country.

Every year, Pabst Brewing Co., recognizes the top 100 businesses for on-premise sales of its American-made lager.

GWARbar came in No. 64 on the list for 2018.

"It’s an awesome achievement, especially for a place whose capacity is 59 and isn’t even open for lunch Monday through Friday," said Dusty George, general manager of the nearly 5-year-old restaurant.

George said the restaurant found out about the award a few months ago, but wanted to wait until they received the plaque to share the news. They got the plaque in the mail Thursday and shared a picture of it on Instagram later that day.

"Everyone seems pretty excited online and everyone wants a picture with the plaque," he said.

George said celebration plans are in the works.

This isn't the first time a Richmond restaurant was recognized by PBR for sales. Sticky Rice restaurant in the Fan District was No. 64 in 2017 and No. 76 in 2016.

Last year, Miller’s Downtown in Charlottesville nabbed the No. 5 spot and Roanoke restaurant Fork in the Market landed at No. 89. There's no word yet it the two were honored this year as well.

GWARbar is at 217 W. Clay St and is open Monday thought Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Thank you Richmond! And to everyone who has traveled here, it’s an honor to serve all of you!

