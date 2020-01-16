The owners of Acacia mid-town restaurant are closing their award-winning New American restaurant at 2601 W. Cary St. at the end of service on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The building that houses the restaurant sold; a new restaurant will be coming at some point in the future from husband and wife ownership team, Aline Reitzer and award-winning chef Dale Reitzer.
The Reitzers announced the closure Thursday in their email newsletter to diners.
"The building we have called home for 11 years has sold. We are embarking on a soon to be determined New Acacia Venture...Stay Tuned," the email read.
Aline Reitzer said the closure of Acacia and sale of the building they purchased in 2008 is an opportunity for the couple to do something else somewhere in Richmond.
"We've had Acacia for a total of 21 years," Aline Reitzer said. "We've seen Richmond grown in a lot of areas we never really imagined."
The Reitzers opened the original Acacia restaurant in February 1998 in a renovated church in the middle of Carytown. When the lease ended at the close of 2007, the couple shuttered the restaurant and looked for a new restaurant space, which they found at the corners of West Cary and South Robinson streets, about two blocks outside of Carytown.
"When we moved, we moved five blocks away from where we started," Aline Reitzer said. "It was in an underdeveloped area where the city's bus depot was."
Retizer said people thought they were crazy to open their fine dining restaurant in that area when they did in December 2008. But 11 years later, "this area now has grown up around us in a way we never imagined. We have 200 apartments and it's a thriving area."
Retizer said the sale of the building is "an opportunity to embark on a new adventure."
"We have a couple of irons in the fire. We plan on opening another restaurant. We just don't know where or when," she said.
This has been a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.
