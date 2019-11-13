Esquire magazine has put its annual best new restaurants in America report and Alewife, chef Lee Gregory's Church Hill restaurant, made the list.
Esquire’s food editor Jeff Gordinier spent the past year dining across the county to find the best restaurants and whittled it down to 22; Alewife is the only Virginia restaurant Gordinier recognized. It came in at number six.
"A meal at Alewife feels, to me, like a feast aboard a friendly pirate ship: Everything’s loose and lively, and chef Lee Gregory’s seafood-driven menu lends itself to communal revelry," Gordinier wrote in the piece.
This is the second time this year Alewife has been named one the best new restaurants in the country; GQ named it among the best in April.
This is the second time a Richmond restaurant was named one of the best new places by Esquire; Rappahannock restaurant was named one of the 12 "Best New Restaurants 2014" - and Virginia was named "The Food Region of 2014."
Alewife opened in September 2018 at 3120 E. Marshall St. Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch four-star review of the restaurant here.
