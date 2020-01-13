Aloi restaurant at 3103 W. Leigh St. in Scott's Addition is closing at the end of the month.
The New American cuisine restaurant with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients posted about the closing on its Facebook page Saturday, Jan. 11.
"We regret to announce that Aloi will be closing January 31, 2020. We have enjoyed serving our community and we would like to thank everyone for the continuous love and support. We encourage you to come by and enjoy our last few meals with us," the post read.
Brandon Pearson, who also co-owns Temple and Sabia restaurants on Broad Street near the Fan District, opened Aloi in August 2018.
The restaurant building previously housed Pearson’s metal and woodworking shop and he gutted and renovated the Leigh Street space to open Aloi.
Pearson did not respond to a request for comment.
Aloi is the second restaurant to announce its closure this year. Comfort restaurant in downtown Richmond announced it too will close at the end of the year.
Aloi will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday through the end of the month.
