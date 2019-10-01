A few weeks ago we ran an informal, unscientific poll asking Richmonders to vote for the best chicken sandwich in town.
One thing was certain from the poll - with 14 locally-made sandwiches to choose from, Richmond has a lot of good chicken sandwiches.
But ultimately, Richmonders seem to prefer two. Yes, two.
The results were a dead heat almost from the first day of the poll with Hot Chick - both the Shockoe Bottom restaurant and its signature sandwich by the same name - coming in first some days and others, it was the fried chicken sandwich at LOWCO Eatery food truck.
Nearly every other day one or the other would pull into the lead, so ultimately we decided to call it - a tie.
There are two chicken sandwiches in Richmond that are the best (according to our reader poll): the fried chicken sandwich at LOWCO Eatery food truck and the Hot Chick sandwich at Hot Chick. So go, get one of each. Grab one for me while you're at it.
Hot Chick is at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom and is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find LOWCO Eatery's schedule at facebook.com/LOWCO-Eatery.
