Bar Louie was located in front of the Short Pump Town Center.

 P. KEVIN MORLEY

Bar Louie restaurant in Short Pump is closed.

The Texas-based "gastrobars" restaurant chain announced Monday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed "underperforming locations to strengthen its operational and financial position," according to a news release.

The location at 11788 W. Broad St. was one of the closures, which amounted to 38 in the country, according to media reports. The Short Pump store, which opened in 2007, is listed as closed on the company's website and its Facebook page. The last day of service was Saturday, Jan. 25, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

Bar Louie now operates "more than 90 gastrobars across the United States," according to a press release. The nearest open location is in Hampton, Va.

Bar Louie was founded in Chicago in 1990.

