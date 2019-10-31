The Jasper cocktail bar at 3113 W. Cary St. is all decked out for the holidays.
The holiday celebrated being Dia de los Muertos, of course, The Day of the Dead Mexican holiday that honors those who have died on the first of November every year.
The Jasper started early, changing over the decor, theme and name of its Carytown bar on Oct. 29 and continuing the celebration through Sunday, Nov. 3.
For this week, The Jasper will be Bar Muertos, "a cantina neatly situated between this world and the afterlife, existing to honor the past and celebrate the future. Take a step past the ofrenda and follow the marigolds to discover a delicious array of beverages honoring the traditions and tastes of Mexican culture, friends and most importantly, family," according to co-owner Mattias Hagglund.
For the week, visitors will find themed cocktails and an expanded menu of Mexican spirits. On Friday and Saturday evening, South Richmond restaurant Abuelita’s, which focuses on Mexican stews, will be in-house "serving up their famous guisos and delicious churros," Hagglund said.
The Jasper / Bar Muertos is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
