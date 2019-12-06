The Richmond Restaurant Group has a new concept for its restaurant at 2229 W. Main St. in the Fan District: Tacos and tequila.
The new restaurant, Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, should open in early January and will focus on tacos and tequila, of course, with more than 20 versions of tacos and way more tequilas than that on the menu, said co-owner Michelle Williams.
"Plus a handful of things that I want to be a bit more of a surprise," Williams said.
In September, the restaurant group led by Jared Golden and Williams closed its existing Pearl Raw Bar to make way for the new concept.
"When the time comes to renovate spaces, we decide if we should look at the concept," Williams said of the space where the group operated the seafood restaurant since February 2013.
Pearl was a rebrand from DeLux, the new American concept the group originally opened in the space in 2007. Williams said they considered doing the taco concept seven years ago when they closed DeLux.
Instead they went with Pearl, and closed off the restaurant's interior access to the second floor private dining space. For this renovation, to Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, they opened the second floor access back up - and added a bar to the back room's enclosed patio. So now Barrio (which means neighborhood in Spanish) can accommodate private parties in the upstairs and the backroom, up to 125 people upstairs and roughly 50 in the back.
The group also added garage doors to the fronts and sides of the building to give main dining room and bar a more open feeling.
With the new restaurant, Williams said they also plan to make better use of their off-street parking, which is in the alley on the other side of Main Street, where up to 35 cars can park.
For the rest of the detail on Barrio, Williams said diners with just have to wait. "We have a couple of fun things up our sleeve that Richmond hasn’t seen before."
The Richmond Restaurant Group owns and operates seven other restaurant concepts in the Richmond area, including The Hill Cafe and both locations of the The Daily Kitchen & Bar and The Hard Shell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.