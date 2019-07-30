North Carolina-based fast food chain Bojangles' has added pimento cheese to the menu of all of its restaurants, including its 10 Richmond area locations.
The fried chicken restaurant tested the new menu item at its Wilmington, N.C. stores and rolled it out across its nearly 800 locations Monday (June 29).
The pimento cheese biscuit is available in Richmond as the Pimento Cheese Biscuit ($1.69), Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese or as an add-on to any menu item for 69 cents.
The pimento cheese is only available for a limited time and to celebrate the roll-out, Bojanges' is inviting guests to share photos of their biscuit for a chance to win $1,000.
To enter to win, guest should share a picture "to Twitter or Instagram using #PimentoCheeseFaceContest for a chance to win an appearance in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial celebrating the victory and a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card. The winner will be selected based on the post’s originality, humor and presence of the Bojangles’ Pimento Cheese product," according to a news release.
Bojangles’ locations can be found at bojangles.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.