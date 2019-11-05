Burgers and sandwiches with crispy fries, salads piled high with all the fixins’ and over two dozen varieties of house-made gelato — it’s a tasty and straightforward menu that appeals to those who want dinner or dessert — or both.
George Kamaratos wanted to keep things simple at Cowhill, his newest Mechanicsville eatery, at 9502 Chamberlayne Road. Even the name reflected his vision: Virginia cows supply the meat for his freshly made burgers topped with everything from chili or barbecue to avocados, chipotle mayo, fried eggs and turkey bacon. Cows also supply the creamy milk behind the assorted rainbow of house-made gelatos served by the scoop (dark chocolate, strawberry and espresso, or Caribbean coconut, maple roasted butter pecan and blood orange).
(Gelato, by the way, differs from ice cream in that it’s typically made with more milk and less cream than traditional ice cream. Also, less air is whipped into gelato, so its texture is dense and rich and, therefore, some say, more flavorful per spoonful than its frozen counterpart.)
Cowhill has been open since July. Formerly the owner of a variety of Greek restaurants across town — most recently, More Than Greek — Kamaratos said he grew up in a bakery in his native Greece, where his father taught him how to make baklava, Turkish Delight, gelato and more by the time he was about 8 years old.
Kamaratos said he’s hoping to turn the family-friendly Cowhill, which offers outdoor seating during nice weather, into a franchise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.