The Short Pump location of Carytown Burger and Fries is closed, according to a sign on the restaurant's door.

The restaurant at 200 Towne Center West Blvd. in Henrico County has been closed since at least February 27. A Facebook post from the restaurant that day read, "we are closed through this weekend due to some staffing issues," though a sign on the door says the property has been seized by the landlord.

The Breeden Co., the Virginia Beach-based commercial real estate company that manages Towne Center West shopping center, confirmed that the property is now for lease. 

Carytown Burger and Fries owner Mike Barber did not respond to a request for comment.

The original location of Carytown Burgers & Fries opened in the Richmond Shopping Center off West Cary Street in 1999 and added two more locations — in Lakeside and Short Pump — in 2015. The Carytown location moved to 3449 W. Cary St. in 2018 and it and the Lakeside restaurant remain open.

