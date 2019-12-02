Xtras Cafe, the nearly 10 year old second story restaurant at 3322 W. Cary St., is closed.
The restaurant announced its closure on Facebook on November 24, writing that the parent of the original owner took over about a year ago and decided to close due to short staffing during the holidays.
"It was just about a year ago that my daughter (with my blessing) chose to leave the restaurant to raise a family. Now I love a challenge and had a lot of fun but I came to realize I was not capable of filling my daughters shoes to run the restaurant. As I realized the Holiday season was upon us and I was going to be so short staffed, I decided that if I couldn’t do it right, it was best not to do it at all," the post read.
According to the restaurant Facebook page, the owners are fielding offers for someone to take over the restaurant space and are possibly considering selling the building, which is also home to Bangles & Beads.
Xtras Cafe opened in summer 2010 and served American fare.
