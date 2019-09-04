Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is in Richmond this week.

The TV personality was spotted at various restaurants in Richmond on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s no official word why the chef is in Richmond. A representative for the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” said they can’t comment on active productions due to the safety of the talent and crew.

Pop’s Market on East Grace Street was closed Tuesday for a “special event” and will be closed again Thursday for a special event. The Fancy Biscuit on West Cary Street was closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a “special event” and will be closed Thursday, also for a special event.

Perly’s restaurant, also on East Grace Street, was closed Wednesday and will be Friday — for a special event.

Fieri — and his red Camaro with the license plate “FLVRTWN,” an abbreviation of Fieri’s catchphrase, “Flavortown” — were spotted in front of Perly’s on Wednesday afternoon. There’s no other word on where he might be next or has also been.

Soul Taco in Jackson Ward also was closed Wednesday. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Scott’s Addition was closed Wednesday and will be closed Sunday for a “private event.” According to social media, Fieri also was spotted at Carena’s Jamaican Grille on Tuesday.

Fieri featured Richmond’s Dots Back Inn on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2007. He opened a restaurant in Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, in 2017, and in June he opened two restaurants in Hampton: Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor.

According to Facebook posts from the Hampton restaurants, Fieri was scheduled to make an appearance Wednesday night.

