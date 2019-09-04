Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is in Richmond this week.
The TV personality was spotted at various restaurants in Richmond on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There’s no official word why the chef is in Richmond. A representative for the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” said they can’t comment on active productions due to the safety of the talent and crew.
Pop’s Market on East Grace Street was closed Tuesday for a “special event” and will be closed again Thursday for a special event. The Fancy Biscuit on West Cary Street was closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a “special event” and will be closed Thursday, also for a special event.
Perly’s restaurant, also on East Grace Street, was closed Wednesday and will be Friday — for a special event.
Fieri — and his red Camaro with the license plate “FLVRTWN,” an abbreviation of Fieri’s catchphrase, “Flavortown” — were spotted in front of Perly’s on Wednesday afternoon. There’s no other word on where he might be next or has also been.
Soul Taco in Jackson Ward also was closed Wednesday. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Scott’s Addition was closed Wednesday and will be closed Sunday for a “private event.” According to social media, Fieri also was spotted at Carena’s Jamaican Grille on Tuesday.
Fieri featured Richmond’s Dots Back Inn on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2007. He opened a restaurant in Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, in 2017, and in June he opened two restaurants in Hampton: Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor.
According to Facebook posts from the Hampton restaurants, Fieri was scheduled to make an appearance Wednesday night.
201900905_MET_FIERI_DH14
9Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, walking from Perly's in Richmond, waves to a well-wisher as he leaves on Sept. 4, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
201900905_MET_FIERI_DH16
Guy FieriCelebrity chef Guy Fieri, walking from Perly's in Richmond, waves to a well-wisher as he leaves on Sept. 4, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Guy Fieri,
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri waved to a fan Wednesday outside Perly's restaurant in downtown Richmond.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Can’t afford his restaurants and we have a meals tax in Richmond
Perly's has wicked good french toast.
Carena's Jamaican Grill was also closed for a special event yesterday. And a bright red camaro was parked outside!
