Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is in Richmond this week.
The TV personality was spotted at Pop's Market on East Grace Street and The Fancy Biscuit on Cary Street Tuesday. There's no official word why the chef is in Richmond.
Pop's Market was closed Tuesday for a "special event" and will be closed again Thursday for a special event. The Fancy Biscuit was closed Tuesday for a "special event" and will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, for a special event.
Perly's restaurant, also on East Grace Street, is closed Wednesday and Friday ... for a special event.
Fieri famously featured Richmond's Dot’s Back Inn on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and recently opened a restaurant in Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse. This summer he opened two restaurants in Hampton: Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor.
According to Facebook, Fieri will be making an appearance at the Hampton restaurants Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Perly's has wicked good french toast.
Carena's Jamaican Grill was also closed for a special event yesterday. And a bright red camaro was parked outside!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.