Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar - previously known as Cha Cha’s Cantina - is closed. The restaurant closed November 11.

Cha Cha’s has been in Richmond for nearly 15 years at 1419 E. Cary St. In 2018, owner David Bess expanded the restaurant and bar into the adjacent building at 1421 E. Cary St.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the RVA community for giving us so many wonderful years. A special thank you goes out to each member of the Cha Cha’s family who devoted themselves to making each guest experience special over the years. We are forever grateful to our hardworking team, our vendors, and Shockoe Slip," the restaurant wrote in an emailed release.

