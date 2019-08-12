Charm School Social Club was named the best ice cream shop in Virginia by USA Today.
The publication selected the best shops based on Yelp reviews.
Owners Alex Zavaleta and Meryl Hillerson opened the first Charm School at 311 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond in Dec. 2016. A second location, focused on soft serve ice cream and called Charm School Study Hall, is in the works in The Hill Standard shopping center under construction at 4910-4930 Forest Hill Ave. with an opening date in 2020.
Sounds trendy. Gelati Celesti is the best.
