Chicken Salad Chick - an Alabama-based fast casual chain that specializes in... well, chicken salad - is opening its first location in Virginia next week.
The new restaurant is at 9631 W. Broad St. in Henrico County in the Westpark Shopping Center and opens Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Chicken Salad Chick launched in 2008 and specializes in traditional and flavored chicken salads, such as lemon basil and barbecue, served by the scoop or on a sandwich. The restaurant also serves salads, soups, sides and pimento cheese (also served by the scoop or on a sandwich). Most menu items are $9-$11.
"Richmond, which ranked in the top 10 on Yelp's Top Food Destination list this year, is known for its unique and flavorful eateries," Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, wrote in a release. "Chicken Salad Chick's warm culture, exceptional dining experience and made-from-scratch chicken salads make us the perfect addition to the city's rich culinary scene, and we're thrilled to be opening an additional location in Mechanicsville next year."
The Richmond locations are from Tim, Kim, Rick and Nancy Collins of Providence Restaurant Group, LLC dba Chicken Salad Chick - a Richmond-based husband and wife (Tim and Kim) plus Tim's parents team. The group previously ran the local locations of Stevi B's.
"It's truly a close-knit family business," Tim Collins said. "And we couldn’t be more excited to bring this brand to Richmond. We're trying to build a culture here where people come in for a great meal and a great atmosphere."
The group already has two more Chicken Salad Chick locations in the works - one in the Publix Super Market at Brandy Creek Commons at 6603 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville, which will open February 1 and boasts a drive-thru, and a second not-yet-decided location in the Hull Street corridor of Chesterfield County.
The Henrico location will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is celebrating its grand opening week with giveaways each day - including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests in line on opening day. For more information on the giveaways, visit chickensaladchick.com.
