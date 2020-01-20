Chopt Creative Salad Co., a fast-casual salad restaurant, is opening its downtown Richmond Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 901 E. Cary St. And, per its tradition, the restaurant is celebrating the opening Tuesday with free salads for "Chopt Gives Day."
On Tuesday - from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - customers who make a monetary donation to the selected nonprofit will receive a free salad (one per customer, while supplies lasts). Tomorrow's nonprofit is Feed More, the Richmond-based umbrella organization that includes the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen.
“We’re thrilled to welcome another Chopt Salad location to our community,” said Doug Pick, president and CEO at Feed More, in a statement. “Chopt’s mission of working to get people to include more vegetables in their diet is right in line with our strategic efforts to distribute more produce to those who struggle with hunger throughout Central Virginia. We’re thankful for Chopt’s continued support and their dedication to helping our neighbors in their times of need.”
Chopt combines seasonal ingredients with homemade dressings for classic salads and build-your-own options. The Nashville Hot Chicken Caesar, Creole Shrimp Bowl and California Steakhouse are just a few of the items on the menu, which is priced around $7-$12. The restaurant also offers soups, desserts and a kid's menu.
"We’re extremely excited to open in downtown Richmond, our second location in Richmond, and to have the opportunity to share our food with more people throughout the area," said Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt, in a statement. "For 19 years we’ve been on a mission to get people to crave salad and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in a community that shares our passion for bold flavors, quality ingredients, and wellness.”
The downtown Richmond location is in the The James Center complex at 901 E. Cary St. The restaurant has 85 seats and indoor and outdoor seating and is the second Richmond location; the opened at Willow Lawn in 2017.
The 4,087 square feet space was formerly occupied by a Wendy's restaurant (the Wendy's closed in 2016).
Chopt was created in New York City in 2001 and now has restaurants nationwide.
Regular hours start Wednesday at the downtown location and are Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
