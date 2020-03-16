Citizen restaurant in downtown Richmond will close for good, in part due to the impact of coronavirus quarantines on small businesses. The nearly 10 year-old sandwich shop will close at the end of service Wednesday (March 18).
"Some months ago, I had decided to not renew our lease for 5 more years, as I was feeling my age. I found a buyer that would be a great fit for my staff, the space and our guests, and with whom I shared common philosophies on running a restaurant. We had agreed that CITIZEN would continue to operate until the new restaurant would open. We worked with the landlord for a better arrangement, to limited success, but we were still able to work out an agreement between us. Thirty-six hours later the world came to a standstill as did our sales. Understandably the deal did not make sense as the market slowdown is an unknown. The buyer reluctantly had to withdraw his offer. I know I am not the only restaurant to be suffering and my hope is that others can hold on. Nothing is worse than not being able to dictate your own course or operate on your own terms, as any business owner will tell you," owner Greg Johnson posted Monday morning.
Citizen restaurant in its original location at 909 E. Main St. in 2011 and moved to a bigger spot at 1203 E. Main St. in 2015.
This has been a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.