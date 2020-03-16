Citizen restaurant

The new Citizen restaurant opened Monday, Aug. 31, 2015 at 909 E. Main St.

 Phil Riggan

Citizen restaurant in downtown Richmond will close for good, in part due to the impact of coronavirus quarantines on small businesses. The nearly 10 year-old sandwich shop will close at the end of service Wednesday (March 18).

"Some months ago, I had decided to not renew our lease for 5 more years, as I was feeling my age. I found a buyer that would be a great fit for my staff, the space and our guests, and with whom I shared common philosophies on running a restaurant. We had agreed that CITIZEN would continue to operate until the new restaurant would open. We worked with the landlord for a better arrangement, to limited success, but we were still able to work out an agreement between us. Thirty-six hours later the world came to a standstill as did our sales. Understandably the deal did not make sense as the market slowdown is an unknown. The buyer reluctantly had to withdraw his offer. I know I am not the only restaurant to be suffering and my hope is that others can hold on. Nothing is worse than not being able to dictate your own course or operate on your own terms, as any business owner will tell you," owner Greg Johnson posted Monday morning. 

Citizen restaurant in its original location at 909 E. Main St. in 2011 and moved to a bigger spot at 1203 E. Main St. in 2015.

This has been a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email