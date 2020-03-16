Monday afternoon, the owners of some of the largest and most influential restaurants in Richmond gathered to come up with a plan amid the coronavirus crisis.
"All the restaurants got together and said, 'We have to make it a social obligation to make the right decision and that's by closing down,'" said Johnny Giavos, who owns nearly a dozen Richmond restaurants and was part of the group.
Giavos was joined by Michelle Williams, who coordinated the meeting, and Jared Golden of the Richmond Restaurant Group; Liz Kincaid of RVA Hospitality, whose restaurants include Tarrant’s Cafe; Mosaic restaurant; Manny Mendez of Kuba Kuba; Toast and Hutch restaurants; Rueger Restaurant Group (which includes Lunch and Supper); Patrick Phelan of Longoven; and Chris Tsui, owner of Richmond’s largest local restaurant group, EAT Restaurant Partners.
Tsui coordinated an important call-in guest: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, according to Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman.
"We have been working since last week and reviewing actions the city could take to support our small businesses, and we are in regular contact with members of the restaurant community and value their input," Nolan said. "The mayor spoke with Chris Tsui over the weekend about organizing a call. We will continue to explore additional options to help these businesses during these challenging times."
By the end of the meeting, they had a plan: the restaurants would close their restaurants to dine-in customers effective immediately and, with coming financial help from the city, they'd have enough cash to pay their employees - at least for now.
"We will survive this. It’s hard, but we’re better prepared than most," said Williams, whose restaurants include The Daily, The Hard Shell, and East and West Coast Provisions. "But we also want the smaller restaurants to be able to bounce back."
The coming financial help from the city includes a city amnesty program for restaurants "for all penalties and interest on most local taxes due between March 13 and June 30," according to a news release from the city, which would include payment on the city's meals tax. Those payments are due to the city on the 20th of every month. Stoney plans to introduce the program March 23. The city is also considering offering no-interest loans for small businesses, but details on that haven't been finalized.
The restaurants would still owe the city their March meals tax payment, but removing late fees would allow restaurants to pay the amount down the road without penalties so they can use their existing capital to pay staff and bills in the immediate future.
The city of Richmond on Monday also recommended that all restaurants limit on-site service to 50 or fewer guests, remove bar seating and move tables at least 6 feet apart in order to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
“This measure is taken in an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health of restaurant patrons and staff," Stoney said in a statement. "I understand that this action will take a toll on small businesses. That’s why we’re providing tax relief and exploring loan program options to support this valued community.”
Brittanny Anderson, who co-owns Richmond restaurants Brenner Pass, Chairlift and Metzger, said tax relief isn't enough.
"Payroll tax cuts and meal tax cuts are nice for owners but they don’t effect the worker as immediately as the other things would, and we need immediate action," Anderson said.
Anderson, along with her restaurant co-owners and Longoven's Patrick Phelan, have been working to try to put together resources for the restaurant and other hourly workers who are out of work and out of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We need the state and local governments to approve immediate emergency unemployment benefits for all hospitality workers, as well as mortgage, rent and loan forgiveness [student loans as well], and no utility shut-offs of gas, water and electric," Anderson said. "It’s a huge ask, but it is what the hundreds of thousands of people who were furloughed or laid off yesterday need in order to continue their lives."
So far, Richmond and Virginia have stopped short of ordering the shut-down of restaurants and bars, as some states across the country - including Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Illinois - limit restaurants to take-out and delivery options only.
“I urge you to keep ordering takeout and delivery and consider buying gift cards for future use," Stoney wrote.
Last week, many restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped up cleaning routines, but by Sunday evening, some restaurant owners decided the best course of action - in conjunction with CDC guidelines and as a cost-saving measure - was to temporarily close.
On Monday morning, more than two dozen Richmond restaurants had temporarily closed suspended dine-in service due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus - including national chains, such as Chick-fil-A and Staburbucks. By the end of the day Monday, the number of temporarly closed local restaurants was approaching 100. By morning, it will be more.
At least one Richmond restaurant is closing for good.
Citizen restaurant in downtown Richmond announced Monday that it will shut down permanently, in part due to the impact of coronavirus quarantines on small businesses. The nearly 10 year-old sandwich shop will close at the end of service Wednesday .
Jim Gottier, the owner of Greenleaf's Pool Room, said the establishment is shutting its doors, but added that the closure is not related to the coronavirus.
Visit Richmond.com for a list of all the restaurants that are closed and the specifics on any takeout specials.
