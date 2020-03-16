The city of Richmond on Monday recommended that all restaurants limit on-site service to 50 or fewer guests, remove bar seating and move tables at least six feet apart in order to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Further, Mayor Levar Stoney on March 23 will introduce a city amnesty program for restaurants "for all penalties and interest on most local taxes due between March 13 and June 30," which would include payment on the city's meals tax. Those payments are due to the city on the 20th of every month. The city is also considering offering no-interest loans for small businesses, but details on that haven't been finalized.

“This measure is taken in an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health of restaurant patrons and staff," Stoney said in a news release. "I understand that this action will take a toll on small businesses. That’s why we’re providing tax relief and exploring loan program options to support this valued community.”

The announcement comes as some states across the country - including Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Illinois - limit restaurants to take-out and delivery options only.

“I urge you to keep ordering takeout and delivery and consider buying gift cards for future use," Stoney wrote.

More than two dozen Richmond restaurants have already temporarily closed their doors due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, many restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped up cleaning routines, but by Sunday evening, some restaurant owners decided the best course of action - in conjunction with CDC guidelines and as a cost-saving measure - was to temporarily close.

At least one Richmond restaurant is closing for good.

Citizen restaurant in downtown Richmond announced Monday that it will shut down permanently, in part due to the impact of coronavirus quarantines on small businesses. The nearly 10 year-old sandwich shop will close at the end of service Wednesday .

Jim Gottier, the owner of Greenleaf's Pool Room, said the establishment is closing for good, but added that the closure is not related to the coronavirus.

Closed entirely for the foreseeable future

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Adarra

Bacchus

Bamboo Cafe

Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)

Broken Tulip

Capital One Cafés

Cary Street Cafe

Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream

Galley (Galley to-go will remain open)

Hotel Greene

The Jasper

Kuba Kuba

Kuba Kuba Dos

L'opossum

Laura Lee's

Little Nickel

Longoven

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar

Perly's

Pop's

Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service (will be updated with specifics.)

Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co

Brenner Pass

Can Can Brasserie

Chairlift

Metzger

PikNik

Salt and Forge

Secco Wine Bar

Social52

Stella's

Tazza Kitchen

Closed, with possible to-go options coming soon 

Alewife

Bookbinder's

Dutch & Company

Grisette

Helen's

Heritage

Hobnob

Sefton

Southbound

