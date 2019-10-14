A bakery specializing in Jewish baked goods is coming soon to the area near Virginia Commonwealth University.
Claudia’s Bake Shop is in the works at 800 W. Marshall St. in Carver District. The bakery will "serve as the region’s only authentic Jewish bakery, offering delicacies like rugelach, babka and challah," according to a news release.
The bakery is from Claudia Strobing, a baker with decades of experience who relocated to Richmond from Charleston in 2017.
"Richmond already feels like home to me, so I want to provide a feeling and taste of home to the community that welcomed me with open arms," she said.
Claudia’s Bake Shop will serve traditional baked goods, too, such as cookies, brownies and cupcakes and will also offer a full coffee bar. Strobing plans to seek a Kosher Dairy designation for the shop.
Strobing will be joined by her daughter, Nicolette, who will serve as general manager for the bakery and another daughter, Isabel, is serving as a spokesperson - and helping with the crowdfunding via Mainvest, a Massachusetts-based "community investment platform" that launched in 2018.
"My other sister and brother also plan to assist from afar with menu upgrades and even the build-out, when appropriate," Isabel Strobing said.
Claudia’s Bake Shop should open in the early part of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.