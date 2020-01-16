Comfort restaurant has announced its closing events and the building owner of the property at 200 W. Broad St. has shared the leasing details.
In case you missed the news, restaurant owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones announced this month that they're closing their 17-year-old Southern food, meat and three restaurant at the end of the month.
“It’s time. It’s been a really good run and we have a lot of stuff going on. I’m ready for phase two of my career. I’ve been a cooking in restaurants since I was 10. I’m 46 now,” Alley told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Comfort will close at the end of service on Jan. 31, save for a special event on Feb. 4. It's open for regular business until then.
Leading up to the restaurant closure, Comfort is running a series of closing events culminating in a ticketed dinner featuring celebrity chefs and benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national program that works to end childhood hunger.
Here's the schedule:
Tuesday, Jan. 21, Local bar man Mattias Hagglund rocking it behind the bar.
Friday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., "The return of The Paulie RVA" sandwich pop-up.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. "Big old rock show featuring Jason Alley, with Ward Mccann Harrison, Heath Haynes, Jason Alley and so many more folks."
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. "Comfort Farewell Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry at Comfort." The dinner features winemaker Andre Mack and chefs Edward Lee, Joy Crump and Jason Alley. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.
***
Comfort lease details
The 2,100 square foot space will be available for lease after that for $4,000 a month. Building owner Mark Kittrell with Carthage Associates, LLC said the space includes a full basement. Alley said that restaurant will be left as a "functioning restaurant" with tables, chairs and kitchen equipment. Conveyance of specific fixtures can be negotiated. Interested parties can contact Kittrell at (804) 399-8234.
Comfort will be open daily beginning at 5 p.m. for the rest of the month.
