Crafted restaurant is now open at Libbie Mill-Midtown.
Restaurateur Michael Cohan - who owns Mechanicsville restaurants Marty’s Grill and Riverbound Café, as well as the craft beer store Brewville - opened the new breakfast, lunch and dinner spot at 4900 Libbie Mill East Boulevard Sept. 20.
"We’ve had great success in Mechanicsville and are excited about expanding,” Cohan wrote in a statement. “We are delighted more people across metro Richmond will be able to experience our cuisine thanks to Libbie Mill-Midtown’s central location.”
Libbie Mill-Midtown is the development off Staples Mill Road that houses Shagbark,, Salon 33, 9Round fitness, Libbie Mill Library, TowneBank, townhouses and condos, and coming soon - apartments and Lumber Liquidators' office headquarters at Libbie Mill-Midtown.
Crafted serves entrees such as shrimp and grits, fried chicken, osso bucco and steak ($14-$25), burgers and gourmet sandwiches ($10-$15), plus appetizers and entree salads. The breakfast menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles and omelets ($6-$13) and is served weekdays from 7 to 11 a.m. and weekends for bunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 6,000 square foot of restaurant has a patio and full bar with weekday happy specials offered.
Crafted is open weekdays until 10 p.m. and weekends until midnight. Reservations are accepted and can be made by calling the restaurant at (804) 554-2738.
