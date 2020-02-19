Popular D.C. ramen restaurant, Toki Underground, will be popping-up for one night only in Richmond at The Japer in Carytown.
Toki Underground has been called one of the best ramen restaurants in the country by Travel & Leisure and Thrillist and now you can try the food from Erik Bruner-Yang's restaurant for yourself, in Richmond.
The pop-up will take place Sunday, March 1 beginning at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available in advance for $16 per person, which includes a bowl of Chicken Shoyu Ramen and a guaranteed seat at a table. Walk-ins will be able to sit at the bar, space permitting. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. Cocktails, drinks and the rest of the menu are available a la carte.
Toki Underground last did a pop-up in Richmond in 2013 and those tickets sold out about a week in advance.
Here's the full pop-up menu from Toki Underground’s partner and creative director, Olivier Caillabet:
• Chicken Shoyu Ramen: Chicken Chashu, Onsen Egg, Chicken Fat Garlic, Beet Micros, Horseradish Cabbage, Menma ($16)
• Pork Belly Steam Bun: Kimchi, Mustard, Kewpie Mayo ($10)
• Sake Battered Cauliflower Bao: Kewpie, Pickles, Scallions, Cilantro ($9)
• Charred Brussel Sprouts: Miso Gochujang Sauce, Aonori ($7)
• Beet + Sake Cured Salmon: Hijiki, Cucumber, Dill, Sesame ($9)
• Vegan Gyoza: Tare, Rayu, Sesame ($7)
• Yuzu Crepes Suzette: Homemade Mascarpone ($10)
The Japer is at 3113 W. Cary St. in Carytown.
