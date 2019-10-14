There's a new doughnut company in town. Donuts Company, an independently owned and family-run doughnut shop, is now open in Chesterfield County.

Ramzi Rabah and his wife, Halla, opened the shop in mid-September at at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike. The shop has nearly 40 types of yeast and cake doughnuts all made fresh daily, including chocolate cream, coconut cake and maple frosted. A dozen doughnuts is $12.79 and a single doughnut is  $1.34. Ice cream, coffee, milkshakes and cold brew are also available.

Donuts Company is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

