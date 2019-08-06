The Willow Lawn location for Duck Donuts is closed.
The doughnut shop closed this week; the closing announcement was posted on the shop's Facebook page.
The 1,479-square-foot Willow Lawn store was the Outer Banks-based doughnut chain's first Richmond store. Duck Donuts started in Duck N.C. in 2006 and opened its first Richmond store at Willow Lawn in December 2014. A Short Pump location opened in 2016 and closed two years later. In April, a location opened inside the Atria Theater in the Fan District, but the location is closed right now.
"Duck Donuts [Altria] is currently closed for the season as it is a slower time of year for the Altria Theater. While there is no official reopen date, the doughnut shop plans to be operational by September to welcome back students and provide warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to theater attendees," said Kristin Kellum, a spokesperson for Duck Donuts.
There is a public sale listing for the Duck Donuts Richmond franchise for $125,000. The listing features a photo of the Willow Lawn store.
Duck Donuts is the third food-based store to leave Willow Lawn this year. In April, Pie Five Pizza left the Richmond market with the closure of that location and Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar closed its Willow Lawn location in July.
The Duck Donuts closure was first reported by Richmond BizSense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
They were not allowed to charge the meals tax on desserts and coffee but guess what. They did and I didn’t want to fight this one ... in HENRICO no meals tax on coffee,,, beer,,,, dissert....
Yep ... I will say it ... poor service.... ok donuts.... and yes everybody —- the meals tax
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.