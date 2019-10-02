Dutch and Company Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Dutch and Company - 400 N. 27th St., (804) 643-8824
Seasonal, global restaurant in Church Hill.
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
First Course:
MIXED GREEN SALAD | Seasonal Offerings, House Dressing
WHITE GAZPACHO | Almond, Grape, Oat, Pesto, Smoked Olive Oil
PERFECT EGG | Rye Crusted, Cured Salmon, Herbs, Sprouted Quinoa, Braised Cabbage, Cumin Yogurt
Second Course:
TOULOUSE SAUSAGE STUFFED CABBAGE | White Wine, Cream
SPAETZLE & CHEESE | Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, Bacon, Apple, Frisee, Date Puree, Cider Cheese Sauce
SMOKED SALMON | Potato, Mushroom, Lime, Hazelnut Brown Butter
FLANK STEAK | Potato, Mushroom, Au Poivre Sauce
Third Course:
STROOPWAFEL | Cinnamon Wafel, Caramel, Tahitian Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
DIRT CUP | Chocolate & Coconut Pudding, Sesame, Seasonal Fruit, Lime
HONEY POT | Fromage Blanc Cheese Cake, Honey, Gingersnap Crumble, Lemon
