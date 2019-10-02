The year in food: Richmond dining scene attracts national attention

The Perfect Egg (Rye Crusted, Cured Salmon, Herbs, Sprouted Quinoa, Braised Cabbage and Cumin Yogurt) at Dutch & Company in Richmond VA Wed. April 3, 2013.

 Mark Gormus

Dutch and Company Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu

Dutch and Company - 400 N. 27th St., (804) 643-8824

Seasonal, global restaurant in Church Hill.

Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to Feed More.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Choose one from each course.

First Course:

MIXED GREEN SALAD | Seasonal Offerings, House Dressing

WHITE GAZPACHO | Almond, Grape, Oat, Pesto, Smoked Olive Oil

PERFECT EGG | Rye Crusted, Cured Salmon, Herbs, Sprouted Quinoa, Braised Cabbage, Cumin Yogurt

Second Course:

TOULOUSE SAUSAGE STUFFED CABBAGE | White Wine, Cream

SPAETZLE & CHEESE | Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, Bacon, Apple, Frisee, Date Puree, Cider Cheese Sauce

SMOKED SALMON | Potato, Mushroom, Lime, Hazelnut Brown Butter

FLANK STEAK | Potato, Mushroom, Au Poivre Sauce

Third Course:

STROOPWAFEL | Cinnamon Wafel, Caramel, Tahitian Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

DIRT CUP | Chocolate & Coconut Pudding, Sesame, Seasonal Fruit, Lime

HONEY POT | Fromage Blanc Cheese Cake, Honey, Gingersnap Crumble, Lemon

