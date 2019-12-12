Changes are afoot at the downtown Richmond Marriott hotel at 500 E. Broad St. - and soon there will be a new restaurant concept as well.
Renovations are already underway or completed for all 410 guest rooms of the 35-year-old hotel and next up is a revamp of the restaurant and coffee shop inside the Marriott.
T-Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill, the upscale sports bar that opened in the hotel during its last renovation 10 years ago, is out and Fall Line Kitchen & Bar - a new restaurant concept that focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients - is in.
“It’s going to be a unique, intimate eatery. We’re going to bring elevated comfort food with a Richmond flair. The restaurant will compete with all of the other restaurants that Richmond has," hotel general manager Neil Buffington told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last month.
The menu will likely include items such as sweet and spicy deviled eggs; crab croquettes and pan-seared scallops with crispy Serrano ham. The kitchen will be led by Peyton Powell, who spent time cooking in New York at Michelin Star-rated restaurants Casa Mono and db Bistro Moderne, according to a news release.
T-Miller’s will close in January to make way for the new restaurant, though a temporary dining station will be available until the new restaurant opens in spring 2020.
Similarly, the Starbucks in the Marriott lobby will close in January, though its full coffee menu will be available via a kiosk in the lobby while its new digs - which will include outdoor seating and a standalone outdoor entrance - are constructed. It too should open in the spring.
