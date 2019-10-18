Fall Richmond Restaurant Week 2019 is just around the corner.
Aline Reitzer, co-owner of Acacia mid-town, launched the first Richmond Restaurant Week in 2001.
The week-long event, which happens in the spring and fall, features dozens of local restaurants which offer a three-course prix fixe menu for the week and donate a portion of every meal to Feed More, the umbrella organization that includes the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen.
This year, the three-course prix fixe menus during the spring and fall Richmond Restaurant Weeks will cost you $29.19 per person, with $4.19 of every meal purchased going to Feed More.
The event generates more than $140,000 for Feed More every year – that translates to more than 495,000 healthy meals for children, adults and seniors in need.
Spring Richmond Week, which took place April 22-28, raised $66,916.55 for Feed More.
Menu links will appear in bold and hyperlinked when the menu is available.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Richmond Restaurant Week 2019 participants:
MENU 23rd & Main - (804) 788-7077 - NEW THIS YEAR
MENU Acacia Mid-Town - (804) 562-0138
MENU Alewife - (804) 325-3426 - NEW THIS YEAR
MENU Aloi - (804) 355-5555 - NEW FOR FALL
MENU Amuse Restaurant - (804) 340-1580
MENU Bacchus - (804) 355-9919
MENU Bar Solita - 123. W Broad St. - NEW THIS YEAR
MENU Belle (formerly Belle & James) - (804) 643-0366
MENU The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing - (804) 622-2628
MENU Brenner Pass - (804) 658-9868
MENU Casa Italiana Restaurant - (804) 303-2769
MENU Chez Foushee - (804) 648-3225
MENU Dutch and Company - (804) 643-8824 - NEW THIS YEAR
MENU East Coast Provisions - (804) 353-3411
MENU Helen's - (804) 358-4370
MENU Julep's New Southern Cuisine- (804) 377-3968
MENU La Grotta - (804) 644-2466
MENU Laura Lee's - (804) 233-9672
MENU Lehja - (804) 364-1111
MENU Maple & Pine - (804) 340-6050
MENU Max's on Broad - (804) 225-0400
MENU Metzger - (804) 325-3147
MENU Nota Bene - (804) 477-3355 - NEW THIS YEAR
MENU The Roosevelt - (804) 658-1935
MENU Rowland - (804) 257-9885
MENU Sam Miller's - (804) 644-5465
MENU Savory Grain - (804) 592-4000
MENU Secco Wine Bar - (804) 353-0670
MENU The Shaved Duck Restaurant - (804) 379-7505 - NEW FOR FALL
MENU Southbound - (804) 918-5431
MENU SUPPER - (804) 353-0111
MENU Tarrant's Café – (804) 225-0035
MENU Tarrant's West - (804) 205-9009
MENU West Coast Provisions - (804) 360-1090
Lulu's and Saison appear to be off the list for 2019. Little Saint, Pearl Raw Bar and Swan Dive restaurants participated in Spring 2019 restaurant week, but have since closed. Brunch and Millie's are not participating in Fall 2019.
