Fall Richmond Restaurant Week 2019 is just around the corner.

Aline Reitzer, co-owner of Acacia mid-town, launched the first Richmond Restaurant Week in 2001.

The week-long event, which happens in the spring and fall, features dozens of local restaurants which offer a three-course prix fixe menu for the week and donate a portion of every meal to Feed More, the umbrella organization that includes the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Community Kitchen.

This year, the three-course prix fixe menus during the spring and fall Richmond Restaurant Weeks will cost you $29.19 per person, with $4.19 of every meal purchased going to Feed More.

The event generates more than $140,000 for Feed More every year – that translates to more than 495,000 healthy meals for children, adults and seniors in need.

Spring Richmond Week, which took place April 22-28, raised $66,916.55 for Feed More.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Richmond Restaurant Week 2019 participants:

MENU 23rd & Main - (804) 788-7077 - NEW THIS YEAR

MENU Acacia Mid-Town - (804) 562-0138

MENU Alewife - (804) 325-3426 - NEW THIS YEAR

MENU Aloi - (804) 355-5555 - NEW FOR FALL

MENU Amuse Restaurant - (804) 340-1580

MENU Bacchus - (804) 355-9919

MENU Bar Solita - 123. W Broad St. - NEW THIS YEAR

MENU Belle (formerly Belle & James) - (804) 643-0366

MENU The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing - (804) 622-2628

MENU Brenner Pass - (804) 658-9868

MENU Casa Italiana Restaurant - (804) 303-2769

MENU Chez Foushee - (804) 648-3225

MENU The Daily - Carytown - (804) 342-8990 / MENU Short Pump - (804) 360-3800

MENU Dutch and Company - (804) 643-8824 - NEW THIS YEAR

MENU East Coast Provisions - (804) 353-3411

MENU The Hard Shell – (804) 643-2333 / MENU Bellgrade - (804) 464-1476

MENU Helen's - (804) 358-4370

MENU Julep's New Southern Cuisine- (804) 377-3968

MENU La Grotta - (804) 644-2466

MENU Laura Lee's - (804) 233-9672

MENU Lehja - (804) 364-1111

MENU Maple & Pine - (804) 340-6050

MENU Max's on Broad - (804) 225-0400

MENU Metzger - (804) 325-3147

MENU Nota Bene - (804) 477-3355 - NEW THIS YEAR

MENU The Roosevelt - (804) 658-1935

MENU Rowland - (804) 257-9885

MENU Sam Miller's - (804) 644-5465

MENU Savory Grain - (804) 592-4000

MENU Secco Wine Bar - (804) 353-0670

MENU The Shaved Duck Restaurant - (804) 379-7505  - NEW FOR FALL

MENU Southbound - (804) 918-5431

MENU SUPPER - (804) 353-0111

MENU Tarrant's Café – (804) 225-0035

MENU Tarrant's West - (804) 205-9009

MENU West Coast Provisions - (804) 360-1090

Lulu's and Saison appear to be off the list for 2019. Little Saint, Pearl Raw Bar and Swan Dive restaurants participated in Spring 2019 restaurant week, but have since closed. Brunch and Millie's are not participating in Fall 2019.

