The first of the shows celebrity chef Guy Fieri filmed in Richmond during the first week of September has an air date.
A Richmond restaurant, "a classic deli cookin' modern tastes like duck pierogis and Jewish egg rolls," will be featured on the "Cruisin' Capital Cities" episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives & Triple D Nation" airing November 22 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network, according to a news release.
The restaurant is most likely Perly’s restaurant, of course, and it's unclear whether the other half dozen or so Richmond restaurants where Fieri filmed in September will be featured.
A representative for the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in September that it doesn't comment on under development episodes.
Fieri was spotted around Richmond in early September and in or around several restaurants, including Pop’s Market on East Grace Street, The Fancy Biscuit on West Cary Street, Soul Taco in Jackson Ward, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Scott’s Addition, Carena’s Jamaican Grille and at Dots Back Inn, which was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2007.
The "Cruisin' Capital Cities" episode scheduled to air in November features Fieri "checking out cuisine in capital cities, starting in Juneau, Alaska, at an Italian spot with an Alaskan twist pairing pappardelle with king crab. In Richmond, a classic deli cookin' modern tastes like duck pierogis and Jewish egg rolls. And a funky joint in Ottawa, Canada, puttin' out a creative sausage sandwich and banana French toast that's the bomb," according to a release.
