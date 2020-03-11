First Watch - a restaurant chain that serves breakfast and lunch -  is opening two more Richmond area locations, including one in the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant space near Willow Lawn in Henrico County.

That location is expected to open in summer at 5310 W. Broad St. and will employ about 30 people, according to a spokeswoman for the Florida-based chain. The other location is in the works at 9949 Ironbridge Road, near the Chesterfield County courthouse, and is expect to open in late spring or early summer, also with 30 employees.

"Both of the new restaurants will have a built-in bar and plan to ultimately feature our crafted brunch cocktails. First Watch has started exploring alcohol in certain markets, and the response has been fantastic," said Eleni Kouvatsos, spokeswoman for First Watch.

First Watch specializes in traditional breakfast fare using fresh, seasonal ingredients, plus lunch sandwiches and salads, and a juice bar with most entrees priced around $10.

The restaurant group currently has four Richmond area locations with two in Chesterfield County and two in Henrico County. Kouvatsos said there are no current plans for additional Richmond area locations. 

"Our development team is always looking for great neighborhoods, so maybe you'll see even more First Watch restaurants pop up in the area soon," she said.

The first Richmond location opened in 2018 at 1403 Huguenot Road. First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

