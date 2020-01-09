First Watch

A First Watch restaurant should open in January 2020 along the Quioccasin Road side of the Regency mall redevelopment.

First Watch - a Florida-based chain that serves breakfast and lunch - will open its newest Richmond location Monday, Jan. 13 at 8621 Quioccasin Road at Regency mall.

The restaurant specializes in traditional breakfast fare using fresh ingredients, plus lunch sandwiches and salads, and a juice bar.

This is the restaurant's third Richmond location. The first opened in 2018 ago at 1403 Huguenot Road in the TownePlace at Huguenot shopping center and a Short Pump location in The Shoppes at Westgate last year.

First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

